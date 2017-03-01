Mark Dalton, business owner, football coach, dies at 55

A well-known local business owner and a member of the Clinton County High School football coaching staff died suddenly Friday evening after suffering an apparent heart-related incident.

Mark A. Dalton, 55, died Friday after being treated for an apparent heart-related incident at the Medical Center – Albany.

Dalton owned and operated M.A.D. Plumbing in Albany and was a Master Plumber in addition to being a licensed electrician and general contractor.

Dalton was also an assistant coach with the Clinton County High School Bulldog varsity football program, working in that capacity as a lineman coach.

Dalton played football for Clinton County High School in the late 1970s as an offensive and defensive end.

He was commonly referred to by his nickname, “Tank.”

According to the most recent Bulldog football game program, Dalton had worked in that capacity since 2012.

A biography of Dalton that appeared in that program noted that his passion for football had been reignited during the playing career of his son at Clinton County High School.

His son, Takota Dalton, was a 2016 graduate of Clinton County High School and played his senior season with the Bulldogs as an offensive lineman and defensive end.

In addition to his business and coaching career, Dalton was also a school bus driver for the Clinton County school system, and in addition to a regular school bus route, often drove the bus for various athletic teams to away games.

The bus he normally drove, Clinton County Schools Bus No 512, was parked in front of the Early Childhood Center this week, adorned with black wreaths.

In honor of Dalton’s work with the C.C.H.S. Football program, team members were planing on attending his funeral service on Wednesday, wearing their blue (home) uniforms.

A complete death notice for Mark. A. Dalton, appears this week on page X.