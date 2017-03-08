James H. Dolson Pharis, 78, Albany, owner of Pharis Leather Shop, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Virgil and Vinnie (Cash) Pharis and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Arvia Pharis, and a sister and brother-in-law, Vicie and Page Coop.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Stockton) Pharis; a son, Jeff (Sandra) Pharis; a daughter, Katrina (Danny) Branham, all of Albany; two sisters, Ruby (Bobby) Riddle, Albany; Linnie King, Burkesville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Katresa Collins (Anthony) Winningham, Joanna Collins, Brandon (Kenzie) and Zack Pharis; three great-grandchildren, James Allen, Lauren Mae and Kristen Jo Winningham; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Highway Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bobby Grant and Pastor Scott Cooksey officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Highway Church Building Fund. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.