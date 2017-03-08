Wayne accepts animal shelter buy-out, will build own

facility

[Editor’s note: The following article is reprinted from the March 1 Wayne County Outlook by News Editor Melodie Phelps]

As of May, Wayne County will no longer partner in the Tri-County Animal Shelter. Magistrates have accepted a buy-out offer from Clinton County for $30,578 and are moving ahead with plans to establish an animal shelter in Wayne County.

Fiscal court met in special session on Thursday, February 23 specifically to address the buy-out offer from Clinton County. The unanimous vote by local magistrates ended a nearly 15 year partnership between Wayne, Clinton and Cumberland counties in regard to the Tri-County Animal Shelter.

The facility was built in 2002 with $150,000 grant funding that was shared by the three counties contributing annual funding to the facility. Problems arose in 2016, when Clinton County first tried to vote to end the contract with Wayne County.

After several meetings with officials from all three counties, Wayne County Judge/Executive Mike Anderson stated that local strays would continue to be taken to the Clinton County shelter until the current contract expires May 15.

In the meantime, the Tri-County Animal Shelter has been appraised and Clinton County extended the recent buy-out offer to Wayne County. Magistrates approved the offer with a unanimous vote.

Shortly after that, magistrates agreed to accept the donation of a building on Blevins Drive, adjacent to the Reycling Center, by Cobb-Ventress. The 5,000 square foot facility will become home to the local animal shelter, according to Anderson.

“I wish to commend the magistrates for voting unanimously on two very important votes which will affect our taxpayers,” stated Anderson. “I feel this will be a positive move toward implementing a fundamentally sound animal shelter and control program for Wayne County.”

All four magistrates agreed that this move is in the best interest of Wayne County, which has been caught in the middle of what some have described as “poor management” at the Tri-County Animal Shelter.

Anderson added that he feels Wayne County will do a “superior job” handling animals.

Anderson expressed appreciation to Cobb-Ventress for the building. The facility had previously been used for storage, but is not in use at this time by the company.

“Cobb is committed to being a loyal partner in our community and is in the process of deeding the building and property to the Wayne County Fiscal Court,” stated Anderson. “Cobb is a major employer in Wayne County, and I would like to express my gratitude for this awesome donation.”

The building will need some extensive renovation, which is expected to begin as soon as possible. Anderson stated that the local animal shelter needs to be completed by May 15.

He added that the court will tighten up the county ordinance governing animal control to deal with the growing problem of strays.

“We also plan on spay and neuter clinics and working with rescues to adopt out animals,” he added.