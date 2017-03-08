Amonett named to Centre College Dean’s List

Brennen Amonett of Bowling Green has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.

Amonett is the son of Robin Amonett of Bowling Green and Vince Amonett of Albany and is a graduate of Warren East High School.

Centre College, founded in 1819, is ranked among the U.S. News top 50 national liberal arts colleges. Forbes magazine ranks Centre in the top 100 among all the nation’s colleges and universities.