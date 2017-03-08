Arrival of storm season prompts safety reminders

The month of March is here once again, and although it usually brings a little warmer temperatures and extra daylight to this region of the country, including Kentucky and Clinton County, it also signals the start of the peak severe weather storm season throughout the region.

The week of March 1-7 which has just ended was proclaimed by Gov. Matt Bevin as “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in Kentucky.

A statewide tornado warning drill was postponed last Tuesday, February 28 due to the threat of severe weather that struck some areas of western Kentucky and many portions of Tennessee. Due to that threat, the drill–including the testing of local outdoor warning sirens–was moved up to last Friday morning, March 3.

Clinton County Director of Emergency Management Lonnie Scott told the Clinton County News on Monday that all sirens were tested last Friday and all were in working condition. There were some problems with one siren at the Hayes-Maupin voting precinct area prior to the test, but those problems have since been repaired, he said.

A couple of warning sirens that have been moved to different locations to help make the sirens more audible and at longer distances were also working well, according to Scott. Those included one located near the Albany Water Plant and another that was moved from the Wells Bottom area to U.S. 127 near Ryan’s Landing several miles north of Albany.

The county is also looking at replacing an older siren with a new one, as Scott said he was going to recommend a location for one around the Sugar Valley area in the eastern part of the county. A Homeland Security grant application is also on file requesting funds for three additional outdoor warning sirens for the county. Scott said notification of that grant wouldn’t be received until sometime this fall.

There is one point of emphasis the Emergency Management Director is pushing, and that is for everyone to sign up for the free Code Red tornado alert system that automatically notifies everyone that is signed up of an impending tornado warning, either by land line or cellular phone.

Scott urged all residents and businesses that have not put in their information to receive alerts to do so. All land line phones in the county will receive the warning calls automatically, but those using cell phones or other devices have to sign up with the system and enter phone numbers and contact information.

The CodeRed Weather Warning is a severe weather notification service and all residents and businesses are encouraged to go to the Clinton County EMS/911 website at www.clintoncountyems.org, click on CodeRed located under the warning signals icon and enter their contact information. This is no direct charge to any user for the service.

Also, if you know of anyone who did not receive this call who lives in Clinton County, you are encouraged to go to the website and enter their information.

For persons who do not have internet access, please contact a friend of family member to help add your contact information to the emergency database. You can also call the County directly at 387-5917 for assistance in getting your information into the system to receive the warning calls.

The Kentucky Emergency Management and local Clinton County Emergency Management offers the following information about tornadoes, including safety measures to take before, during and after a tornado event.

Tornadoes are nature’s most violent storms. Spawned from powerful thunderstorms, tornadoes can cause fatalities and devastate a neighborhood in seconds. A tornado appears as a rotating, funnel-shaped cloud that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground with whirling winds that can reach 300 miles per hour.

Damage paths can be in excess of one mile wide and 50 miles long. Every state is at some risk from this hazard. Some tornadoes are visible, while rain or nearby low-hanging clouds obscure others.

Occasionally, tornadoes develop so rapidly that little, if any, advance warning is possible. Before a tornado hits, the wind may die down and the air become very still. A cloud of debris can mark the location of a tornado even if a funnel is not visible. Tornadoes generally occur near the trailing edge of a thunderstorm. It is not uncommon to see clear, sunlit skies behind a tornado.

— Before a tornado:

* To begin preparing, you should build an emergency kit and make a family communications plan.

* Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information. In any emergency, always listen to the instructions given by local emergency management officials.

* Be alert to changing weather conditions. Look for approaching storms.

* Look for the following danger signs: Dark, often grayish sky; large hail; a large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating); loud roar, similar to a freight train; if you see approaching storms or any of the danger signs, be prepared to take shelter immediately.

Tornado Facts: Quick facts you should know about tornadoes:

* They may strike quickly, with little or no warning.

* They may appear nearly transparent until dust and debris are picked up or a cloud forms in the funnel.

* The average tornado moves Southwest to Northeast, but tornadoes have been known to move in any direction.

* The average forward speed of a tornado is 30 mph, but may vary from stationary to 70 mph.

* Tornadoes can accompany tropical storms and hurricanes as they move onto land.

* Waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water.

* Tornadoes are most frequently reported east of the Rocky Mountains during spring and summer months.

* Peak tornado season in the southern states is March through May; in the northern states, it is late spring through early summer.

* Tornadoes are most likely to occur between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., but can occur at any time.

Know the Terms: Familiarize yourself with these terms to help identify a tornado hazard:

* Tornado Watch–Tornadoes are possible. Remain alert for approaching storms. Watch the sky and stay turned to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio or television for information.

* Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Take shelter immediately.

* During a tornado: If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately! Most injuries associated with high winds are from flying debris, so remember to protect your head.

* Go to a pre-designated area such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar, or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of a small interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway away from corners, windows, doors, and outside walls. Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside. Get under a sturdy table and use your arms to protect your head and neck.

* In a high-rise building, go to a small interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible.

* Put on sturdy shoes.

* Do not open windows.

* Get out immediately and go to a pre-identified location such as the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or a storm shelter. Mobile homes, even if tied down, offer little protection from tornadoes.

If you are not in a sturdy building, there is no single research-based recommendation for what last-resort action to take because many factors affect your decision. Possible action include:

* Immediately get into a vehicle, buckle your seat belt and try to drive to the closest sturdy shelter. If your vehicle is hit by flying debris while you are driving, pull over and park.

* Take cover in a stationary vehicle. Put the seat belt on and cover your head with your arms and a blanket, coat or other cushion if possible.

* Lie in an area noticeably lower than the level of the roadway and cover your head with your arms and a blanket, coat or other cushion if possible.

In all situations:

* Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You are safer in a low, flat location.

* Never try to outrun a tornado in urban or congested areas.

After a tornado:

* Listen to local officials for updates and instructions.

* Check in with family and friends by texting or using social media.

* Watch out for debris and downed power lines.

* If you are trapped, do not move about or pick up dust. Tap on a pipe or wall or use a whistle, if you have one, so that rescuers can locate you.

* Stay out of damaged buildings and homes until local authorities indicate it is safe.

* Photograph the damage to your property in order to assist in filing an insurance claim.

* Do what you can to prevent further damage to your property (e.g., putting a tarp on a damaged roof), as insurance may not cover additional damage that occurs after the storm.

* If you home is without power, use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns rather than candles to prevent accidental fires.

Emergency Management officials also recommend people consider building “safe rooms” in your home for further protection. For more information on safe rooms, contact your nearest Emergency Management office or call 387-5917.