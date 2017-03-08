Don’t forget to ‘Spring forward’

Days are already getting longer with the near arrival of spring, and soon there will be a lot more daylight hours for the next several months as Central Daylight Saving Time (CDST) officially returns to the region this Sunday, March 12.

Central Daylight Time (CDT) officially ends at 2 a.m. this coming Sunday morning, meaning an extra hour of daylight until this fall.

Readers are reminded to set their clocks, watches and other time pieces “up” or forward one hour either before bedtime Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning. The hour’s sleep lost can be made up later in the year.

Central Daylight Saving Time will remain in effect until the first Sunday of November.