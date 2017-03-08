Terran Helm enjoying new duties in neighboring Russell County

A former Albany resident and local attorney here is now enjoying her new, important work in the judicial system in neighboring Russell County.

Terran Cross Helm, 32, who practiced law for a few years with her father, David M. Cross, in Albany, is now the Assistant Commonwealth Attorney of the 57th Judicial Circuit and recently became Assistant County Attorney in Russell County.

Helm was admitted to practice law in Kentucky in October 2010.

Helm was born in Somerset. She lived for three years in Jamestown before moving to Albany where she resided until she married her husband, Derrick Helm ,in 2011, at which time she moved back to Jamestown, Kentucky.

She is a 2003 graduate of Clinton County High School, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Kentucky in 2007 and the UK College of Law in 2010.

While practicing law, including as a defense attorney in Albany, she was approached by 57th Judicial District Commonwealth Attorney Matthew Leveridge about the assistant commonwealth position in the summer of 2016. She accepted the offer and was sworn into that position as Assistant Commonwealth Attorney on September 19 of last year.

The 57th Circuit is comprised of Wayne and Russell counties, where Vernon Miniard, Jr. of Monticello serves as Circuit Judge. District judges for both counties, which is in the 40th District Circuit, include judges Mike Lawson and Scarlett Latham, both of Albany.

Helm was named assistant Russell County Attorney earlier this year and was sworn into that position on February 20.

In her role as assistant county attorney, Helm also prosecutes child support cases, and dependent/neglect/abuse cases in Russell Family Court, where judge Jennifer U. Edwards is the Family Court Judge for the 57th Judicial Circuit.

Helm believes that the roles of defense and prosecution going hand in hand is what makes the judicial system work.

“I practiced criminal defense for the last six years with my father. Now, I am prosecuting. I like to focus on the commonalities between the positions, and the ultimate goal of serving justice,” Helm said.

“I was at a conference last week, and a well respected prosecutor opined that justice is when the victim comes out better at the end of a case. I believe that is what all of us in the judicial system strive to obtain every day–making sure our homes and communities are safe–all the while making sure each defendant is treated fairly and impartially,” she said.

“It is a stressful and important job, and I am thankful and appreciative of all the players of the process–the combined process that makes our judicial system successful.”

Helm is also pleased that her new job is primarily focused in Russell County, which allows her to be with her family more during the week.

Helm noted that in her position of Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, she has no particular roles per se.

“I have a case load that I work in my position as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, wherein I am assigned cases after the defendant is indicted, and I prosecute that case until disposition of the case–whether by trial or entry of a plea. I assist on motion days, on arraignments, pretrials, motion hearings, and other hearings such as revocation hearings,” she said.

As Assistant County Attorney, she attends district court when needed and also assists in Family Court, which includes the collection of child support and adjudication of dependent, neglected, and abused children.

Terran and her husband, Derrick Helm, who is from Jamestown, have two children, Giles Welby, age 4, and Marian Mae, age 3, and reside in Jamestown, Kentucky.

Helm closed by saying, “Special thanks to my parents for supporting and encouraging me to follow my dreams, even when it wasn’t convenient for them. I miss practicing law with my dad on Cumberland Street, but we both know that my role as a mother comes before my role of practicing law. Working in Russell County full-time has allowed me to spend more time with my family, and that is exactly what both of my parents have instilled in me from day one–God first, family second, and everything else falls afterwards.”

40th Judicial District Judge James M. ”Mike” Lawson of Albany is shown giving the oath of office to former Albany attorney Terran Helm, who was sworn in February 20 as Assistant Russell County Attorney. Helm also became Assistant Commonwealth Attorney of the 57th Circuit of Russell and Wayne counties last September.