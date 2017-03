The mothers of senior Bulldogs – Michelle (Jamison) Summers, Tina (Colin) Langford, Cindy (Kyle) Choate, Amy (John) Davis and Kim (Brett) Gibson, were all decked out in blue and white to support the team Monday night in the semi-final round game against Russellville of the 4th Region Tournament in Diddle Arena.

The Bulldogs fell to the Panthers, 73-49, ending the 2016-17 basketball season with a 23-10 record. Complete game details and photos can be found this week in Sports.