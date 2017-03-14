Donath Sells, 73, Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017 at his residence. He was a member of Hilham Church of God and was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Sells Sloop and a brother, Larry Sells.

He is survived by his wife, Judith King Sells, Byrdstown, Tennessee; a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Wayne Tuggle, Albany; a son, Richard Sells; three grandchildren, Katelynn Sells, Heather (Blake) Ezell and Elizabeth Sillman and one great-grandchild. Adlynn Sillman.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Bilbrey officiating. Final resting place in Raleigh Memorial Park, Raleigh, North Carolina. Memorials are suggested to the family. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.