Billy S. Cross, 83, Old Burkesville Rd., Albany, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky. He was a member of Five Springs United Methodist Church, son of the late Walter and Pearl Cross and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Lynn Clemons.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Cross, Albany; a son, Tim Cross, Florida; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Kay Marie Cross, Ralph and Ruth Cross and Donnie and Betty Carol Cross, all of Albany; a granddaughter, Crystal Pillar; three great-grandchildren, Chloe and Zoey Pillar and Asher Ford; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Boils officiating. Final resting place in Five Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.