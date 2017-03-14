Carvin Tallent, 90, Hopkins St., Albany, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Clinton County Care and Rehab Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Branham Tallent.

He is survived by four daughters, Patricia Diane Tallent and Linda Susan Tallent Redmon, both of Albany; Deborah D. Tallent, Tallahassee, Florida; and Ida Lorraine Tallent, Brydstown, Tennessee; a half-brother, Tommie “Cooney” Tallent, Albany; five grandchildren, Jonathan and James Blaesing, Matthew Carvo, Samantha and Emily Osborn; also nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. L.M. Moses officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.