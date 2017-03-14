Extension Notes …

Drink up for good health

Source: Heather Norman-Burgdolf,

UK extension specialist in food nutrition

Most of us hear early on that we should drink water for good health, but some of us may not know why it is so important.

More than two-thirds of our bodies are made of water. It helps lubricate our joints, and without water, our organs could not properly function. Water is also essential in helping us remove waste from our bodies.

If you don’t consume enough water, you run the risk of becoming dehydrated. Dehydration can cause headaches, mood changes, fever, dizziness, rapid heartbeat and kidney problems among others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests adults consume between 91 and 125 fluid ounces of water each day on average. Individuals who choose water when they are thirsty and at meal time usually have no problem drinking enough daily. Water may also be consumed through healthy food choices like fruits and vegetables. Keep in mind that your daily intake amount can fluctuate depending upon your weight, age, sex, activity level and certain medical conditions. You will also need to consume more water if you are in a hot climate, are physically active, running a fever, or losing fluids through vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Below are some suggestions on how to increase your and your family’s fluid intake.

· Keep a bottle of water with you.

· Eat more foods with high water content like fruit and vegetables.

· Add fruit to water for flavor.

· Give children water when they are thirsty.

· Choose water over sugar-sweetened beverages when eating out. Not only will you consume fewer calories, but water is free in most restaurants.

Here is a recipe from Plate It Up! Kentucky Proud that could help you increase water intake.

Strawberry Green Tea

Ingredients:

13 cups water

13 green tea bags, regular size

1 pound fresh strawberries

1 cup honey

1 lemon, optional

Yield: 16, 8 ounce servings

Directions:

Wash strawberries and remove the tops. Chop the berries with a hand chopper in a large pot. Add water to the chopped berries and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and let mixture cool for 5 minutes. Add tea bags and submerge. Steep tea for 2 to 3 minutes. Strain the tea through a mesh strainer or cheesecloth-lined colander into a 1-gallon pitcher. Add honey and stir until dissolved. Chill and serve. Garnish with a lemon slice or fresh strawberry if desired.

Nutritional Analysis: 70 calories, 0 g fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 5 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 17 g sugar, 0 g protein, 30 % Daily Value for vitamin C

For more information on healthy living, contact the Clinton County Cooperative Extension Service.

Plate It Up Kentucky Proud recipe sampling

Join us at Save-A-Lot Thursday, March 20th from 12:00-4:00 p.m. You’ll get to sample a variety of new recipes, receive free healthy eating tools, and share your opinions with us for a chance to receive other free goodies. Hope to see you there!

Truth and Consequences: The Choice Is Yours

Truth and Consequences: The Choice is Yours will be held on Friday, March 17th at the Stony Point Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Freshman students will be participating. Truth and Consequences: The Choice Is Yours is a program designed to allow students the opportunity to see the consequences of using drugs and alcohol.

Students will role-play scenarios dealing with various substance abuse-related behaviors such as possession of prescription drugs, driving under the influence, sniffing, etc. Depending on the scenario, students will visit appropriate officials and/or agencies to experience the consequences of their behavior.

In addition to the scenarios, students will participate in presentations from guest speakers who interact with the real consequences of drug abuse on a daily basis.

Community members and parents of freshman students at CCHS are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact the Clinton County Extension Office at (606) 387-5404.