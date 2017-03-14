Supt. Nasief among area school chiefs to meet with House Speaker Jeff Hoover

Speaker Jeff Hoover (center) met with Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kirk Biggerstaff (left to right), Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Steve Butcher, Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford, and Clinton County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Nasief on February 13, 2017 in Frankfort. The group of local school leaders met with Speaker Hoover in his Capitol Office to discuss education issues of importance to Cumberland, Pulaski, Russell, and Clinton counties.

(Photo by LRC Public Information)