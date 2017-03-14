Volunteers needed to give Clinton County a ‘spring cleaning’ for April’s PRIDE kickoff

“Time Changes and Pride Grows” is the theme for this year’s annual PRIDE Clean-Up throughout the month of April, and with spring just days away, it means the event will soon follow. This will also be the 20th anniversary of the PRIDE program, which was launched in 1997 and includes over 40 counties–including Clinton, in the eastern and southern Kentucky area.

With the month of April just a couple of weeks away, local officials are seeking volunteers, including individuals but especially groups and organizations, to volunteer to help “clean-up” Clinton County in time for the always busy tourist season.

Penny Jo Stearns, who helps coordinate the PRIDE clean-up programs in the county, noted that roadside clean-ups by the county is an ongoing job, but during the months of April and October (the annual spring and fall clean-up months), civic groups, churches, and other organizations are particularly encouraged to chose areas of the county to keep clean during the month.

Such groups can also make some money while taking “pride” in the communities, as PRIDE pays each group $50 per mile, up to 10 miles of roadways cleaned. This means a church or organization can earn up to $500 by helping in the event.

A total of six organizations took part in the clean-up effort last year and there was also a host of sponsors for the event in 2016.

PRIDE also hosts the annual Lake Cumberland shoreline clean-up held annually, which always ends with a cook-out and prizes awarded at the end of the event at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park. Last year, 240 bags of trash were collected and more information on that event will be announced later.

The annual Dale Hollow Lake shoreline clean-up is also scheduled for April 29 and Stearns said the two primary areas of concentration for that event this year would be Wolf River and Wisdom Dock roads.

Although groups can collect the most debris and trash in a longer distance in a shorter period of time, Stearns encourages individuals and families to take part in cleaning up their own areas around their homes and businesses.

All participants who register to volunteer will be given supplies, such as gloves and trash bags, which will be provided at the judge/executive’s office through the PRIDE organization.

Since PRIDE was founded in 1997, some statistics include:

*432,921 volunteers have donated almost 1.5 million hours for cleanup and education projects.

*2,885 illegal dumps have been removed for the region’s landscape.

*189,463 junk appliances, 969,652 old tires, and 181,244 tons of trash have been collected.

*747,575 students have been impacted by environmental education projects.

*29,626 homes now have access to sanitary wastewater treatment service.

PRIDE is committed to carrying forward this transformative process, to create a lasting legacy. Private resources are necessary to sustain PRIDE’s momentum, which was launched with government resources–most of which no longer exist. PRIDE needs monetary donations to:

* Teach children why and how to care for their environment.

* Recruit and equip volunteers to keep our communities clean.

* Help low-income homeowners to install septic systems.

* Show your dedication to the people of southern and eastern Kentucky.

If you would like to contribute to PRIDE financially, any donations would be appreciated. For more information on how to contribute, go to www.kypride.org.

For more information on the local clean-up events or to find out how to volunteer during April Clean-Up month, you may contact Solid Waste Coordinator Rick Stearns or call the Clinton County Judge/Executive’s Office at 387-5234.