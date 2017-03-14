Spring sports hits the fields/courts this week





With the girls’ KHSAA state champions crowned last week and the boys’ to be crowned on Sunday of this week, many schools are left taking their game outside as spring sports begin this week in Clinton County.

Above, Head Baseball Coach Michial Conner instructed his players on how to maintain John Emmitt Polston Field just before the rain set in on Monday afternoon. Conner makes it mandatory for his players to take part in keeping the field clean and maintained during the year. He says it gives his team a sense of pride knowing they are responsible for the field they play on. The Bat Dawgs’ season has already begun with a game against Southwestern last Thursday and one Friday against Hart County. Clinton County went 1-1 in its first two games, losing to Southwestern, 13-0, and defeating Hart County, 12-2.

On Monday, the Clinton County Racket Dawgs fought the rainy/cooler weather in order to get its first match of the year in. Below, second year Head Coach Micky McFall said his teams have already had to cancel two matches due to rainy conditions. Monday the Racket Dawgs hosted Clay County, Tennessee.

Although the softball team didn’t take the field Monday afternoon, first year Head Coach Bobby Evans has had his team on the field and eagerly awaiting the start of the season this week. Evans said his team began the regular season on Tuesday with a road game at Casey County and will be at home on Thursday to host Campbellsville at 5:30 p.m.