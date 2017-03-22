David Roswell Randall, Sr., 80, Burkesville, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Overton County Health and Rehab in Livingston, Tennessee. He was a retired Captain of the United States Marine Corps and son of the late Dr. Paul and Ruth (Ghering) Randall and was also preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Randall, and a son, Kenny Garrett.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Royann (Thompson) Randall, Burkesville, Kentucky; two sons, David (Judy) Randall, Cambridge, Pennsylvania; Roy Keith Garrett, Arkansas; three daughters, Susan Randall, Cindy Rose Randall, both of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Shanah Pillar, Albany; a brother, Raymond Daniel (Margie) Randall, Xenia, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Devin Key, Abigal Scheffler, Jett Fryman, Dusty, James, and Thomas Garrett, Richard Lee, Christopher Michael, Philip Gordon, and Joshua Paul Randall; also 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services with Military Rites, were held Monday, March 20, 2017 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating. Final resting place in Craig Cemetery. A Masonic service was held Sunday by Beech Bottom Masonic Lodge #788. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.