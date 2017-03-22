Saylor Burchett places first in district, on to state competition

Saylor Burchett, a fifth grade student at Clinton County Elementary, has won first place in district competition for her essay “My Grandparent Should Be Grandparent of the Year” honoring her grandmother, Joanne Garner. Locally, the contest is held annually by the Clinton County Retired Teachers Association in conjunction with the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and sponsored by AARP.

After winning the local competition, Saylor’s essay was sent to the Middle Cumberland Retired Teachers Association, which includes Clinton, Adair, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Casey and Russell counties. Her essay will now be submitted to the state association for consideration.

Saylor will be honored on May 5 for her well written essay at the district meeting in Wayne County.

Saylor is the daughter of Steve Burchett of Albany.