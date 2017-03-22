CCMS receives Showcasing the Arts Grant

Clinton County Middle School has been awarded a Showcasing the Arts grant from the Kentucky Arts Council. The Showcasing the Arts grant provides funds to assist Kentucky schools in offering students high quality performing and visual arts experiences in the school setting.

Clinton County Middle School is utilizing the funds to host Burkesville visual artist Patricia Ritter in workshops with the 7th and 8th grade students on March 22nd and 23rd.

Students will see samples of Mrs. Ritter’s artwork, learn about the technical aspects of creating the pieces, reflect on the artwork, learn about careers in art, and create their own work of art.

These workshops address several of the Kentucky Department of Education’s academic standards for arts and humanities, as well as demonstrators for the Visual and Performing Arts program review.