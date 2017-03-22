Animal Shelter Coordinator steps down, reviews changes and improvements made during tenure

There will be a changing of the guard at the Tri-County Animal Shelter beginning April 1, following the resignation of current shelter coordinator Janet Brummett, who has served in that capacity for the past several months and is credited with helping turn the conditions and concept of the local shelter around.

Brummett, citing her husband’s health problems and her own age–after turning 70 last week–has decided to resign the coordinator position, but did vow to continue to assist the new coordinator and help whenever she had time.

Brummett made the announcement and the recommendation for her replacement, who she and judge Armstrong noted had come with several recommendations, via a progress report and letter she read to the court prior to official action being taken.

The letter, in part, reads as follows:

“Since the beginning on August 28, 2016 when I told (Judge) Richard Armstrong I’d be the temporary coordinator and check out the shelter situation to see what I could do to rectify the damages, we have come a long way. Since you hired me as the county’s Rescue Coordinator, I have worked very diligently to put a rescue program in place and to bring about improvements at the shelter itself.

“There have been many improvements in the construction of the outside and inside of the shelter, a shot program was implemented and since then revised to save the county hundreds of dollars and a program that includes adoption fees that will actually bring money into the shelter for further improvements at no cost to the county.

“I’m putting in place a food program that will save the county hundreds of dollars in food and litter costs. These are all improvements that you (fiscal court) and the county can be proud of, because by implementing these programs we, in the last seven months, have rescued over 500 dogs and over 250 cats. This all proves that our efforts to save lives and give forever loving homes to the animals has been successful.

“And…in doing this, we have also changed the attitudes of the animal advocates around the country on their opinion of the people in Clinton County and how we treat our animals. Some of the protestors have even turned around to the point that they became contributors to the welfare of the shelter animals. One even contributed new off the floor beds for each stall amounting to nearly $2,000. So as you can see, your decisions to change things and make improvements and my efforts to help the shelter and this county has been a wise choice for the county and a labor of love to those unfortunate, sweet animals. For without you and many other’s efforts and the selfless efforts of all involved in animal rescue, those animals would no doubt have to be faced with the fate of the past.”

Brummett went on to thank the court for the priviledge of working with them to get the work started.

Her reason for resigning was due to family health issues.

She recommended the court hire Tonya Castillo as Rescue Coordinator with the same part-time status as was agreed upon with no more than 100 hours per month worked.

Castillo has been helping out at the shelter and is a certified veterinarian technician who has worked in a veterinarian’s office for 10 years.

Following the reading of the letter, Brummett introduced Castillo and the court, on a motion by magistrate Russell, agreed to hire Castillo under the same terms and conditions as Brummett, part-time not to exceed 100 hours per month, effective April 1. The motion passed by unanimous vote.