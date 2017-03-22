Spring sports are in full bloom right now at C.C.H.S.

The grass is finally greening up and trees and plants are in bloom, which simply translates into that the season says it’s time to move it all outdoors.

The Clinton County High School Lady Bat Dawgs, Bat Dawgs, Racket Dawgs and Bow Dawgs are in full swing now with the start of the spring athletic season at Clinton County High School, and with that, the Clinton County News is once again proud to present our annual Spring Sports Preview.

Complete with photos, interviews, profiles and schedules, we invite you to study up on these spring athletics, and get out to support our local athletes who proudly represent our community by wearing the blue and white.