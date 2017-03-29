Frances Isabell Cummings, 88, Washington St., Albany, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Medical Center at Albany. She was the wife of the late Junior O. Cummings, daughter of the late Ernest and Estell Coop and was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Goodman.

She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Sconnie (Paul) Goodman and Karen (Randell) Groce, Albany; Sharon Bowman, Means, Kentucky; Lily (Bill) James, Portland, Tennessee; a sister, Nova Riddle, Indianapolis, Indiana; five grandchildren, Cheryl, Lisa, Jake, Randy and David; granddaughter-in-law, Bonnie Goodman; also eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 24, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Michael Cooper officiating. Final resting place in Coop-Jennings Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.