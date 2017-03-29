John Thomas “J.T.” Key, 86, Greenwood, Indiana and formerly of Cumberland County, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Greenwood. He was the son of the late John Grady and Effie Spears Key, husband of the late Geneva Jones Key and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by three sisters, Athlene Jones and Maydine Roach, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; Robbie Jones, Celina, Tennessee; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Final resting place in Capps-Key Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Capps-Key Cemetery Fund. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.