Emily Frye Wins Home Health Aide Competition at the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Louisville

Emily Frye, a senior member of Clinton County Area Technology Center’s Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) student-led organization, attended the HOSA State Leadership Conference on March 16-18 held at the Crowne Plaza in Louisville.

She won first place in the Home Health Aide Competition at the HOSA State Conference.

The competition consisted of both knowledge and skills testing.

Emily will be attending HOSA’s International Leadership Conference held at Disney’s Coronado Springs in Orlando, Florida in June. She will represent the state of Kentucky in the Home Health Aide Competition.

Emily plans on attending Somerset Community College in the fall and majoring in nursing. Emily’s advisors, Billie Frye, RN and Cindy Albertson, RN are extremely proud of Emily for winning this state competition.