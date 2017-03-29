FFA members compete in Regional Days

by Bree Boils

The Clinton County National FFA members attended Regional Day hosted at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky.

Regional Day allows members of the National FFA to participate in speech competitions, talent show and parliamentarian procedures.

Clinton County bought home several awards last Wednesday, March 16, including Kayla Shelton with a superior third in Beef Impromptu, Kayla Parrigin with an excellent in Dairy Impromptu, and London Honeycutt with a superior second in Fruit Impromptu.

In the Goat and Sheep category, Emma McCellan placed with an excellent rating, Jacob Marcum received superior in the Greenhouse category, and Victoria Honeycutt got an excellent rating in the Horse category.

Taylor Cash received an excellent rating in Nursery and Landscaping, Chase Claborn placed with a superior second in the Poultry category, and Maddie Honeycutt had an excellent in the Small Animal category.

Ben Roberts got an excellent rating in the Swine category, Rachel Sawyers participated in Creed Speaking and got a superior rating, and Deana Shelton placed an excellent rating in the Public Speaking category.

MaKenzie Kerney rounded out individual competition in the FFA Quiz Bowl.

The participants for the Chapter Meeting included Claborn, Shelton, Honeycutt, Deana Shelton, McCellan, Victoria Honeycutt, Cash, Jared Upchurch, Sawyers, and Kerney who placed with a superior rating.

Claborn and London Honeycutt will be moving on to the state competition which will be held in June at Rupp Arena and the Lexington Convention Center in Lexington, Kentucky.