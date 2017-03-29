South Kentucky RECC to hold director election in April

South Kentucky RECC members will be voting in April for the election of directors for the co-op’s board.

There are two districts that are open for election–district one (western Pulaski County and a very small portion of northern Wayne County), and district five, which includes all of Clinton County, southern Wayne County and a portion of Russell County, and into Pickett County, Tennessee. The district one board seat, however, is uncontested, so incumbent Cathy Crew Epperson will retain that seat for another four-year term.

In district five, however, incumbent Greg Beard of Albany faces opposition from Tommy Nelson, Jr.

Ballots will be mailed to the membership next Monday, April 3. Each membership in the South Kentucky RECC system should receive a ballot. It will come in an envelope that is marked “official ballot enclosed.” If you do not receive one, please call (800) 264-5112 and ask to speak to Joy Bullock, so one can be mailed to you.

Brief candidate profiles, photographs, and voting instructions will be in the April issue of Discovering Southern Kentucky magazine, which is part of Kentucky Living Magazine. Full biographies will be available online at www.skrecc.com. RECC would encourage members to view these to help in making your choices.

Each membership is allowed to vote for one person per district.

Ballots must be received by May 1 to be counted. Any received after that date will not be valid.

As with the last election, members can choose to vote electronically online. Information on this will be at the top of the paper ballot members receive, as well as the April issue of Discovering Southern Kentucky magazine.

For questions regarding the election, please contact South Kentucky RECC at 800-264-5112.