Governor Bevin signs ID bill into law

Clinton County residents, along with all Kentuckians, can once again use their driver’s licenses to board commercial airline flights and enter military bases.

Gov. Matt Bevin has signed into law House bill 410 last week, that allows Kentuckians to purchase voluntary travel Identification Cards that will replace their standard driver’s licenses.

The move by Bevin makes Kentucky one of the last states to become compliant with the Real ID act.

Before signing this bill into law, Kentucky residents could not use a driver’s license to board planes or enter a military base after June 6 of this year.

Boarding a plane would have still been possible by producing a passport, but passports cost about $135 and take up to six weeks to obtain.

This new law brings Kentucky into compliance with the Real ID Act of 2005, which was passed in response to the terrorist attacks of 2001.

With this measure, Kentuckians can now purchase the new driver’s license that complies with the law for an extra $5.

The new Real ID licenses will cost applicants $48, compared to a standard driver’s license cost of $43. Both licenses will be good for an eight year period.

Locally, the new license will be available at the office of Jake Staton, the Clinton County Circuit Court Clerk.

To receive one of the Real ID driver’s licenses, applicants must produce a birth certificate and Social Security card, which will be scanned at the clerk’s office and the information stored in a Kentucky database.

The bill also calls for applicants to be able to substitute the scanning of a birth certificate with a passport or a permanent ID card if identity theft is a concern of the applicant.

The federal government is expected to grant an extension to Kentucky while the state becomes compliant with the federal ID law. It is expected that the new federal Real ID compliant driver’s licenses will begin being issued in 2019.