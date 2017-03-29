Molly Hatchet to headline Clinton Tourism Commission’s first summer concert

One of the most iconic and recognizable Southern Rock bands will be bringing it’s long lineup of hit songs to an Albany performance this summer.

Molly Hatchet, a world-wide recognized band that is best known from its mid 1970s lineup and concerts, will perform in concert here on June 9.

The summer concert is being presented as the encore promotion of the Clinton County Tourism Commission, and is being presented locally with a joint cooperative effort of the Clinton County Fair Board.

The June 9 concert will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds and is being staged on the Friday night prior to the official start of the June 10-17 Clinton County Fair.

Molly Hatchet was formed in the mid 1970s and has released a host of top hits through the years, but are best known for its 1979 hit Flirtin’ with Disaster.

The band also had a host of other successful chart topping hits through the years, including Boogie No More (1979), Gator Country (1978), Bounty Hunter (1978), Fall of the Peacemaker (1983) and Whiskey Man (1979).

Although the member makeup of the band has changed several times through the years, its sound style and song lineup has remained a mainstay for the group that has allowed it to continue to perform and tour across the nation and world to this day.

In addition to Molly Hatchet, the Clinton County Tourism Commission has also contracted with yet another iconic well-known southern rock band to take the stage just prior to Molly Hatchet.

Performing as a warm-up act to Molly Hatchet will be another well recognized group, Blackfoot.

Blackfoot plays a style of southern rock music that is also known to cross over into the hard rock music.

With several chart ranking songs, Blackfoot’s hits included Train, Train (1979), Fly Away (1981), Searching (1981), Teenage Idol (1983) and it’s best chart topping hit, Highway Song (1979).

Blackfoot will take the stage for their night opening act at 7:30 p.m., followed by Molly Hatchet at about 9:30 p.m.

Penny Jo Stearns, a member of the Clinton County Tourism Commission, noted that this encore concert has been planned in an effort to accomplish a host of goals, including kicking off the summer tourism season and hosting an event that will not only be well attended by the local citizens, but also to boost tourism by drawing visitors into the county for the concert by Blackfoot and Molly Hatchet.

Admission to the concert will be $20 and tickets for the June 9 concert will be available at local outlets that will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can also be purchased online now by following the link at the Clinton County Tourism Commission’s facebook page.

Several other plans are in the preparation stages for the event including hopes to include a motorcycle themed event in conjunction with the concert.

Additional plans and events will be announced at a later date.