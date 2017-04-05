Alice Marcum, 73, of Albany, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at The Medical Center at Albany. She was the daughter of the late, Edgar “ED” and Louisa (Shelton) Cooper.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph A. Marcum; two sons, Robert (Nora) Marcum of Somerset, Kentucky, Marty (Debra) Marcum of Albany; a daughter, Lisa Marcum of Livingston, Tennessee; a sister, Eva Chaplin of Monticello, Kentucky; four brothers, Roy Cooper of Albany, Steve Cooper and Mack Cooper of Georgetown, Kentucky, Benny Cooper of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Matthew Kyle Marcum, Dustin Marcum, Makayla Marcum, Christopher Shelton, Camden Marcum, Marcus Shelton; and a host of nieces and nephews, other friends and relatives.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, April 2, 2017, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Burchett and Bro Clay Chaplin officiating. Burial followed in the Davis Chapel Cemetery, in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com .