David Earl Cooper, 80, of Albany, passed away Sunday April 2, 2017 at The Medical Center in Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Earl and Okla (Penticuff) Cooper.

Survivors include a daughter, Shirley A. Hines of Albany, Kentucky; two sons, Ronnie (and Candace) Cooper of Colorado Springs, Colorado, David (Chrystal) Cooper of Celina, Ohio; four sisters, Margie Slagle, Joyce Decker, Bonnie Avo Mason, and Anna Faye Gregory all of Monticello, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Seth Hines, Garrett Cooper, Ronnie Cooper, and Gary Cooper; five great-grandchildren, Anna, Addison, Avery, Autumn, and Noah Cooper; with many other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 7, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro Clay Chaplin officiating. Burial will follow in the Davis Chapel Cemetery, in Clinton County.

The family will receive friends after 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions to help pay final expenses would be appreciated and may be left at the funeral home.

