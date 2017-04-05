Kathleen “Katie” Hill, 77, Lexington, Kentucky and a native of Albany, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Clinton and Ora Lee Hopkins Blair and wife of the late William Lloyd Hill.

She is survived by a daughter, Cathy (Vince) Meccariello; a son, Kevin (Gail) Hill, Sanford, Florida; two sisters, Phyllis Blair, Albany, and Betty (Gordon) Ferguson, Lexington, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Travis (Kelly) Meccariello and Lindsey (Alex) Idle; a great-grandson, Noah Idle; also one nephew, Roger Ferguson.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Pastor Alex Hill officiating. Memorials are suggested to Northeast Christian Church, 990 Star Shoot Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40502 or the American Cancer Society, 1504 College Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40502. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.