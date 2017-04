Norman M. Savage, 70, Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Herbert and Velma Bandy Savage.

He is survived by several cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Jay Garner officiating. Final resting place in Irwin Cemetery in Clinton County. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.