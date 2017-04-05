Clinton woman dies from injuries suffered in March auto accident

A Clinton County woman who was involved in a tragic two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 738 (Wolf River Dock Road) and 126 bypass last month died from injuries recently at a Nashville hospital.

Peggy Groce, age 67, died last Thursday, March 30, eight days following the wreck that occurred the previous Wednesday, March 22.

According to the accident report filed by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason Warinner, who was lead investigator in the accident, the victim was operating a west-bound 2012 KIA Forte on Ky. 738 and failed to yield the right-of-way to a north bound 1998 Kenworth dump truck being operated by Keith Anderson, 61, of Burkesville, Kentucky.

Groce pulled into the path of the truck and was struck, according to the accident report. She was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville in critical condition prior to her passing.

The driver of the dump truck, who was wearing a seat belt, refused treatment at the scene, according to the report

Trooper Warinner was assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and several other local emergency personnel.

Since the Albany/127 bypass opened a few years ago, there have been several serious accidents happen, especially at intersections and most noticeably at Hwy. 738, with some of those accidents resulting in fatalities.

