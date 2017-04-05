Semi flipped on side, driver not injured

Traffic on Ky. 1590 was disrupted for some time Tuesday morning when this tractor-trailer rig overturned, spilling the load grain it was transporting.

The accident occurred about five miles north of Albany, near the intersection of Hwy. 1351. The driver of the rig, Brian Acton, said he lost control of the truck after it struck a culvert and began bouncing, eventually leaving the highway and overturning.

Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey said that during his investigation of the accident, he determined the rig skidded over 200 feet before overturning, then slid an additional 120 feet on its side, for a total distance of 372 feet.

No one was injured in the accident.