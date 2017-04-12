Bat Dawgs return from Florida, open this week at Emmitt Field

Eli Baker took the mound Monday as the Bat Dawgs hosted Wayne County. Clinton County lost the contest 12-3. Clinton County spent most of last week in Panama City, Florida on spring break, taking in the sun and picking up three games. All three games were losses for the Dawgs, against all Kentucky teams, including Owensboro Catholic, 11-0, Bullitt Central, 5-1, and DuPont Manual, 4-2. Head Coach Michial Conner said the trip was a successful trip with it being good for his team and they can use the trip to build on for the remainder of the season.

“We would normally never be able to play any of those teams during the regular season in Kentucky,” Conner said. “Considering we played two of the top 25 teams in the state and the top team in the Class ‘A’ with Owensboro Catholic, I think they had a great experience.”

The Bat Dawgs are 3-6 on the year and traveled to Cumberland County Tuesday, will travel to Red Boiling Springs on Friday and play in the second round of the All “A” Classic Regional Tournament on Saturday against Cumberland County at Metcalfe County.