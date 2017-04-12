Property owners everywhere are busy making renovations, additions and repairs to their property as spring brings warmer weather conditions that make working outside easier. The City of Albany is no exception to the spring spruce-up activity, with crews making repairs all over Albany. On Tuesday, City of Albany employees Brooks Ferguson, right, and Trent Groce, left, were working on smoothing out concrete with Albany Redi-Mix driver James McGinnis where a replacement section of approach was being poured on U.S. 127.