Rev. Charles R. Tone, 80, Columbia, Kentucky, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Albany, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Signature Health at Summit Manor in Columbia. He was the son of the late August Adolph and Clara Welch Tone and was also preceded in death by five brothers.

He was an ordained pastor in the Nazarene and United Methodist churches and pastored locally at Glensfork Nazarene Church in Adair County and 13 years at Pine Grove and Lands Chapel United Methodist churches in Clinton County prior to retiring for health reasons in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Ware Tone; a daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Donnie Cornelison, all of Columbia; three sisters, Ruth Huff, Rosemary Leist and Janet Precht, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ronnie (Whitney) Cornelison, Cameron (Lauren) Cornelius and Candace (Adam) Sneed; also six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Columbia with final resting place in Cane Valley Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home of Columbia, Kentucky.