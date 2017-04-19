Kathy Ann Parrigin, 58, Albany, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a member of Pikeview Baptist Church, daughter of the late Bill Pierce, and was also preceded in death by a niece, Gina Matthews.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Dale Parrigin; her mother, Barbara Pierce; two sons, Jarred and Joshua Parrigin; a sister, Tyonia (Mike) Sinclair, all of Albany; three grandchildren, Rylee, Adalynn and Jaylee; special niece, Rachel Cross; and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Sullivan and Dr. Wm. C. Powell officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.