Flames destroy Sheffield out building, nearby home saved

The Scott Sheffield family lost a large outbuilding and all of it’s contents in a fire last week, but were lucky in that the flames did not ignite their home that was located just a few feet away.

Scott Sheffield told the Clinton County News that after discovering the building was on fire, he was able to spray water on his house with a garden hose until the Albany Fire Department arrived on the scene and managed to get the blaze under control.

The fire occurred Wednesday afternoon on the Snow School Road, near the Somerset Community College Clinton Campus. Sheffield said the building had contained antiques and photo printing supplies.

The heat from the fire melted a large section of the vinyl siding on the Sheffield home that was adjacent to the burned outbuilding.