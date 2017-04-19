IDA hears from group holding spay/neuter clinic

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority has voted to help in the establishment of a local monthly spay and neuter clinic by making a donation to the project at its regular meeting last Thursday, April 13. Five of seven members were present.

Janie Gibson, a board member for the FURever Friends Spay and Neuter Clinic, addressed the IDA board and gave a presentation on the clinic project, including laying out estimated costs for start-up and amounts the organization still needed to make sure the first clinic would be funded, hopeful in early May.

Gibson explained that the local clinic, which will be conducted once monthly at the renovated VFW Post building on Hopkins Street, will be low cost compared to area veterinary charges and other clinics, at $40 per dog and $30 per cat.

Although totally separate entities, she also noted the spay and neuter clinic volunteers would also work closely and in cooperation with the Tri-County Animal Shelter in assuring all adopted cats and dogs are spayed and neutered, as well as having necessary shots, prior to being adopted out.

IDA member and judge/executive administrative assistant Penny Jo Stearns told the board there is a proposal by the animal shelter to make if possible to have vouchers for animals to be spayed and neutered prior to being adopted out.

The seven-member spay and neuter board has worked diligently over the past months to raise funds to help open such a clinic from several sources and also plan to “work” to raise some funds by taking part in this month’s PRIDE Roadside Cleanup, which pays non-profit organizations up to $50 per mile for each mile of road cleaned up.

Gibson also said the board had applied for some grants and the project has had a lot of support, including from county government.

It was also noted the clinic will provide other services and added costs to supply vaccinations, nail clippings and other related services at each clinic, and those fees will hopefully make the clinic become self-sufficient.

Gibson told the board this was a “one-time” request and said at the time of the meeting, an estimated $3,700 was still needed to assure there was enough funds to open the clinic by next month.

Stearns also added that a donation to the project would be “an investment in the community.”

The spay and neuter clinic will hopefully help the problems of so many stray cats and dogs in the community and also make the animals and pets healthier.

Following a brief closed session by the IDA board to discuss a potential client, they returned to open session and voted, on a motion by Keith McWhorter, to donate $1,000 to the clinic board to assist with the “quality of life” in the community.

The board took no action pertaining to the proposed client after returning to open session.

During the meeting, the board also voted to pay claims and bills and approved the monthly expenditure reports.

The next regular meeting of the Industrial Development Authority is scheduled for the second Thursday in June at 11 a.m. at the IDA-Welcome Center and is open to the general public.