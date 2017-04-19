Relay for Life is Friday

An almost year-long effort of fundraising projects and special programs such as Pink-Out nights and a lot of volunteer work, those efforts to raise cancer awareness, will culminate in the annual Clinton County Relay For Life event that is coming up this Friday, April 21.

The six-hour program will be packed with several events from 4-10 p.m. at the Clinton County High School gymnasium and will celebrate cancer survivors with an evening of fun, games, food and fellowship. The public is invited and encouraged to help celebrate cancer survivors, as well as in remembrance to those who have lost the battle.

This year’s theme, constructed around Disney Cinderella movies, is “Hoping For a Happily Ever After.”

Relay For Life area coordinator, Amanda Messer of Albany, has noted that fundraising efforts literally are year-round, going all the way up through August of each year.

The goal for last year was $52,000 and by the end of collections last August, a little over $52,000 had been raised locally. The goal once again this year is also $52,000 set by the local Relay For Life committee.

Some pre-events leading up to Friday’s prime event were held earlier this month, including the annual Survivor Dinner, which was held last Thursday, April 13 with some 14 local cancer survivors attending that event, according to Messer.

The following schedule of events are planned for this Friday at CCHS:

* 3-4 p.m., set-up;

* 4-6 p.m., kids face painting; visit booths and stations, silent auction bidding, survivor registration and luminaria contributions, and the Alumni Band will play throughout the evening;

* 6 p.m., Opening Ceremony, survivor walk, and balloon release, Alumni Band plays Happy Birthday;

* 6:45 p.m., awards for Youngest Survivor, Oldest Survivor and the one who has survived the most years. Team introductions and team walk, visit booths, silent auction and survivor meal time;

* 7:30 p.m., Albany Elementary School choir;

* 8 p.m., cake walk/chain presentation;

* 8:30 p.m., survivor speech given by Mrs. Tonda Thompson;

* 9 p.m., luninarias;

* 10 p.m., wrap-up.

The community is invited to attend the Relay For Life and help support the American Cancer Society’s research in the fight against cancer, honor all cancer survivors and remember those who have lost their battle to this dreaded disease.