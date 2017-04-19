Snow intersection is scene of another serious wreck

Emergency crews and law enforcement were on the scene within minutes last Thursday afternoon to begin removing victims from vehicles and transporting them to facilities for treatment to injuries. The three-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Ky. 90 in the Snow Community and resulted in three victims receiving injuries, two of which were transported via helicopter.

The intersection has been the scene of countless serious vehicle accidents and although caution lights are in place, local officials have long requested that the state place stop signals at the intersection. To date, the Kentucky Transportation Department has refused to make the change in traffic signals.

A three vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 127 Bypass and KY 90 resulted in two helicopters being flown to the scene.

Unit one, driven by Daniel Shelley of Cookeville, Tennessee, pulled out and around unit number three, a Coop Plumbing truck driven by Ronald Albertson.

Unit three had two passengers, Troy Albertson and Travis Johnson. All three people in unit three are from Albany.

“We got the call at 4:24 and I responded within three minutes,” Sheriff Jim Guffey said. “Shelley pulled out on KY Hwy. 90 West toward Cumberland County. That’s when he struck Lois Logan of Monticello.”

Logan was driving what was listed on the accident report as unit two.

“When unit one and unit two struck, their path ended up striking the Coop truck, which was completely stopped at the intersection,” Guffey said. “Mr. Shelley was flown to UT where he was treated for his injuries and Ms. Logan was flown to the University of Kentucky where she was treated for her injuries.”

Albertson was taken to the Medical Center of Albany and was treated and released.

According to Guffey, both Logan and Shelley were treated and released as well.

Problems have always been an issue at the junction of KY Hwy. 90 and U.S. 127, but Guffey urges drivers to use extreme caution when approaching that intersection.

“Take your time and notice the oncoming traffic. Observe your signal,” Guffey said. “Wait until the intersection clears. If you can’t see, wait. We’ve done what we can by going to the state and trying to get stoplights out there.”

Guffey said his office, as well as Clinton County Judge/Executive Richard Armstrong’s office has sent accident reports and statistics.

“The state department has come down here and observed traffic,” Guffey said. “They still won’t give us a stoplight. I think a stoplight would help some, but I think people are just going to have to start paying attention and slowing down. The lights are new and are bright in the daylight. People are just not paying attention. I don’t mean to make anybody mad … that’s just the way it is. The person on your right has the right-a-way.”