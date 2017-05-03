Stanley Paul Thrasher, 84, of Lynn, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at his residence in Lynn. He was the son of Reed and Maggie (Thrasher) Thrasher and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Hershel and Cordell Thrasher, and a sister, Alta Hardin

He is survived by his wife, Lila Meredith Thrasher; three daughters, Sandy (Mike) Harbison, Indianapolis, Indiana, Marsha (Jeff) Lorenzen, Yorktown, Virginia, and Tammy (Johnnie) Spencer, Union City, Indiana; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charlie (Willie) Thrasher, Raymond Thrasher, and Bob Thrasher, all of Albany; also several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Grant and Pastor Tom Govin officiating. Burial followed in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Albany. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.