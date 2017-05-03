Mary Elizabeth (Wolfard) Cheek, 93, of New Castle, Indiana passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at The Waters in New Castle. She was born in Richmond, Indiana, a daughter of the late Fred and Iona (Moistner) Wolfard. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Virgil W. Cheek and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She retired from Henry County Hospital where she worked in Dietary.

Survivors include two daughters, Janet (Steve) Clark of Albany and Deborah (Rick) Harmon of New Castle; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Sproles Family Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas L. Sproles officiating. Burial followed in South Mound Cemetery. You may send the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.