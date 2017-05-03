Robert Lee “Bobby” Claborn, 40, Albany, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Claborn, and his material grandparents, Jane Brown and Dallas Asberry.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Debbie Claborn; a sister and brother-in-law, Stacy and DeWayne Stearns; a niece, Kaylee Stearns; a nephew, Dawson Stearns; and paternal grandmother, Reba L. Claborn, all of Albany.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 3, 207 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Dorn officiating. Final resting place in Edgefield Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.