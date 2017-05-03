Truman York, 89, Albany, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Medical Center at Albany. He was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church and was preceded in death by is wife, Nancy York and three brothers, John, Alvin and Roscoe York.

He is survived by two daughters, Beverly Catron, Florida; Betty Dalton, Albany; a son, Bill (Kathy) York, Albany; five grandchildren, Patty and Phillip Catron, Mitchell Dalton and Lance and Lonnie York; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Brown and Bro. Jim England officiating. Final resting place in Cartwright Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.