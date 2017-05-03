Bonnie Avo Mason, 85, Monticello, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at UK Medical Center in Lexington. She was the wife of the late Harold H. Mason, member of Stony Point Baptist Church and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Murlene Parrigin.

She is survived by two daughters, Arlene (Klemon) Owens and Deloris (Bud) Marcum, all of Albany; a son, Joel Harold (Brenda) Mason, Monticello, Kentucky; two special grandchildren, Roger Harold Mason and Brandy Mason Sullivan; five grandchildren, Charlotte Gunnels, Dawn Albertson, Tonya Crabtree; Michael Parrigin and Shawn Marcum; also several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating. Final resting place in Cartwright Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.