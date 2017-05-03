Jacqueline Richardson, 92, Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Maxine (Key) Staples, wife of the late Romer Richardson and was also preceded in death by an infant child and one brother.

She is survived by a sister, Roberta Richardson; four nephews, Danny, Larry, Richard and Norman Richardson; also several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Brown officiating. Final resting place in Elk Spring Cemetery in Wayne County. Arrangements were made through Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home of Monticello.