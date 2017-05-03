Highway Nazarene distributes cupcakes to teachers

Bro. Bobby Grant, pastor at Highway Church of the Nazarene, along with Sylvia Tallent, took cupcakes to all the schools Monday to honor Teacher Appreciation Week.

The current primary location at Mountain View Park will be open Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays each week. However, vendors who wish to sell on days other than those days may do so by contacting Park Director Bobby Reneau at 688-4337 to reserve a day and space to sell their produce.

Guffey noted that over the past few years, only a handful of “regular” vendors took advantage of selling their vegetables at the Farmer’s Market and is stressing the need for more vendors to participate this year.

There are few restrictions on what can be sold, with the exception of any processed goods which require a micro-processing certificate and more information on that can be obtained by contacting Christy Neutzman at the extension office.

Guffey noted all general vegetables can be sold, adding that in early June, only limited items would be available that are grown during the early planting season, but many more products would be available by July and on into the summer.

Among just some of the vegetables that will be available includes, but is not limited to, corn, beans, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, okra, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and honey.

Guffey said that most producers accept cash or checks for the products they sell. However, there is a senior voucher program that will be available that allows senior citizens who qualify to obtain vouchers on a set day at the Community Center to pay for fresh vegetables sold at the Farmer’s Market.

Last year, he said, the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition voucher program was highly successful, with all the inital vouchers on hand sold out within two hours. He said vouchers last year allowed seniors to purchase up to $28 in produce from participating vendors, although due to the economy, that amount may be less this year.

The local Farmer’s Market, both at Mountain View Park and the one to open later, are part of Kentucky Proud. Only Kentucky Proud markets are eligible to allow for senior citizen vouchers, he said.

Guffey also said that currently, out-of-county vendors are also allowed to sell their produce locally.

In referring to the new market to open on Spring Street later this summer, Guffey noted there was still work to be done, as they are working on a pavilion, but will provide pop-up tents for vendors to utilize this year. He also noted the new market may allow for additional items, other than strictly vegetable crops, to be sold.

He also said most people who produce honey, which he noted were several, usually sold out quickly, but said honey producers were more than welcome to sell their product at the Farmer’s Market as well.

Any producer who would like to participate in the senior vouchers program should contact the extension office to sign-up by May 15. Also any producers needing more information on the local Farmer’s Market may contact the Clinton County Extension Office by calling 606-387-5404.