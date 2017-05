The Albany NG Family Elite Guard Martial Arts Academy recently took home some gold at a recent competition. Shown left to right: Kenneth Brown, who took 1st place in open hand and weapons, and 2nd place in sparring. Far right: Amber Crabtree who placed 1st in empty hand and fighting at Kentucky Somerslam. Amber placed 1st in empty hand, weapons and fighting in the East-West Karate Challenge. Pictured center is Tim Pickens, chief instructor at the NG Family Style.