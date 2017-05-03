Lake Cumberland District Health receives highest diabetes scorecard in Kentucky

The Department of Public Health recently completed a Diabetes Scorecard for each of the health departments throughout the Commonwealth. The Scorecard rated each diabetes program based on the diabetes-related activities completed in each community.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department Diabetes Education Program received the highest score in the state and was recognized for at the state-wide Kentucky Public Health Association meeting in Owensboro.

Pictured with the award are the members of the Diabetes Education Team (left to right): Jamie Lee, RN, CDE, MLDE –Diabetes Education Coordinator; Destiny Greer, RN, CDE, MLDE – Educator; Janet Cowherd, RN, BSN, CDE – Educator; and Vicky Albertson, RN, CDE – Educator.

The diabetes educator at your local health department is ready to help you take the first steps to prevent as well as manage diabetes – just call the local health department and ask to speak to the diabetes educator or call 800-928-4416. You may also find more information on our website at www.lcdhd.org/diabetes/ or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LCDHD or Twitter: www.twitter.com/LCDHD .